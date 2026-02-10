First step towards boosting manufacturing with new Powys research centre and technology park

Powys County Council (PCC) is buying 14 hectares of land next to Newtown College from NPTC Group of Colleges for the landmark infrastructure project.

Located on Llanidloes Road, the development will be known as CymruTech Park. It will bring together the Mid Wales AMC with flexible high-quality business units, creating a hub for innovation, skills and growth.

The units will be available to companies looking to expand or relocate to Mid Wales, supporting and strengthening the neighbouring research and innovation facility.

PCC will now work with key partners, including the Mid Wales Growth Deal, to secure funding towards the project’s capital costs.

It is also working with consultants BIC Innovation on the specifications for the AMC, and CymruTech Park, which are expected to deliver more than 400 new jobs, a £100 million boost to the area’s output (GVA) and a high value return on investment (benefit-cost ratio)

The project is dependent on planning permission being granted, with Asbri Planning due to carry out a pre-application consultation on PCC’s behalf, before an application is submitted.

“This development will have a massive impact on Mid Wales,” said Councillor Glyn Preston, PCC’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “By positioning the upper Severn valley as a hub for innovation, high-value manufacturing, and sustainable industry, we believe we will unlock long-term economic, social, and environmental benefits for the region.

“This project directly supports our long-term ambitions for boosting the area’s mid-sized manufacturing and engineering firms and providing more well-paid employment for local people.”

The council and BIC Innovation have been liaising with manufacturing businesses across Mid Wales (Powys and Ceredigion) to make sure the project will meet their needs, with the help of Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG).

Ceri Stephens Group Manager, MWMG, said: “Securing the site for CymruTech Park is a landmark moment for Mid Wales – it paves the way for cutting-edge manufacturing, innovation, and skills development that will create real opportunities for our businesses, our young people, and our communities.

“It will give young engineers and apprentices the skills and opportunities they need to thrive here in Mid Wales, and provide world-class facilities that help our manufacturers innovate, grow, and compete.”

The intention is for the new AMC to provide high‑level TRL6–9 equipment, skills training (apprenticeships, CPD, schools outreach), R&D, prototyping and demonstration space, technical and innovation support for businesses and c

Several partners are expected to invest in the scheme. The project is being developed in alignment with the Mid Wales Growth Deal, with an outline business case due to be considered by the Growing Mid Wales Board, which is accountable for the Growth Deal, in July.

Powys County Council wants to hear from companies looking to move to, or expand in, Newtown, that may be interested in being based on the new CymruTech Park.

They can use this form to provide their contact details and a summary of their needs: https://powysapi.evolutive.co.uk/form/anonymousform/6728eed7783ab7106537eb74

CymruTech Park will also be home to a bespoke Green Skills Academy, which is being developed by NPTC Group of Colleges, on a plot it is retaining next to Newtown College.

It will provide state-of-the-art workshops and learning spaces focused on renewable energy, low-carbon construction, alternative fuels, and emerging green technologies.

It is expected to support training for 150–200 learners each year, ranging from full-time students to apprentices and upskilling professionals.

Mark Dacey, CEO NPTC Group of Colleges said: “A multi-disciplinary business park next to a college provides the perfect opportunity for jobs growth alongside bespoke training. A real opportunity to impact positively on the economy in Mid Wales, and a real opportunity for our youth, who will be the industrialists of the future.

“We are very pleased to be playing a key role in supporting this opportunity for Newtown and Mid Wales.”

Anyone with questions about economic development and growth in Powys should email: economicdevelopment@powys.gov.uk

A satellite image of the site next to Newtown College and Llanidloes Road which is to become the new CymruTech Park. Picture: Microsoft Bing Maps screen shot used with permission from Microsoft

Powys County Council and BIC Innovation engaging with Mid Wales-based manufacturing businesses, and other interested parties, at an event held in Newtown to discuss the plans and survey feedback in September