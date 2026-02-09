Promotions at Telford manufacturer which prides itself on 'family atmosphere'

The Telford-based company has promoted Kirsty Murrell to chief operating officer and Jayne Meakin to chief financial officer.

Ms Murrell has been with the firm for six years and was previously operations manager and health and safety officer while Ms Meakin joined the company eight years ago and was previously finance and HR manager.

Over the past year, the company, based in the town's Stafford Park, has launched a new manufacturing division and continued its partnership with key retailers including Co-op, Marks & Spencer and Lidl.

It has also launched new products for the agricultural market and retail and warehousing staff.

Jayne Meakin (left) and Kirsty Murrell have been promoted at Seymour Manufacturing International

Managing director Jill Seymour said: "We have an incredibly loyal and hard-working team here who create the family atmosphere which we are so proud of.

"I'm incredibly grateful to all of them for their support. We are delighted to be able to reward Kirsty and Jayne for their loyalty and commitment to the business.

"Their new roles reflect the increasing responsibilities they have been taking on over the past few months."