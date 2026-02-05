Severn Mortgage & Protect finds new home on Shropshire business park

Severn Mortgage & Protect has taken new office space at The Hay Yard on Shrewsbury Business Park, marking the next chapter in the firm's growth.

The move comes almost five years after the business first relocated to Mercury House on the same park from where it grew from being a small start-up business.

The new premises at The Hay Yard has been fully refurbished to create a collaborative workspace aimed at supporting adviser development, hybrid working and long-term growth.

The space includes dedicated areas for training, team collaboration and client meetings.

Business principal Rob Brookes (centre) with the team from Severn Mortgage & Protect in their new Shrewsbury office

Business principal Rob Brookes said: "After almost five years at Mercury House, moving into The Hay Yard really does feel like a new home for the business.

"We've grown and matured significantly over that time and this space gives us an environment that properly supports our team, our culture and the way we want to work going forward."

Severn Mortgage & Protect operates under the Mortgage Advice Bureau network and supports individuals, families and business owners with mortgage and protection advice.

It is also progressing plans for Severn Commercial Finance, extending its ability to support clients across residential, commercial and business finance.

The relocation is planned to provide a long-term base for the business, rather than a short-term response to growth pressures.

Mr Brookes added: "The support from the developers at The Hay Yard was pivotal in making this move work.

"They understood what we were trying to achieve, not just in terms of square footage, but in creating a flexible, future-proof home for the business."