Chris and Bryan at WJ George Butchers and the Delipot in Talgarth

Glanusk Country Store and Gun Room

The Prince Llewellyn Inn in Cilmery

The Griffin Inn at Llyswen

They include Escos shop in New Radnor in the village shop and post office category, Glanusk Country Store and Gun Room based in Sennybridge in the rural enterprise category, The Griffin Inn at Llyswen and The Prince Llewelyn Inn in Cilmery in the pub category and WJ George Butchers and the Delipot in Talgarth.

ESCO was born out of Sharon Harris’ late father’s vision and determination. In 2011, facing his own battle with cancer, he transformed a humble cabin into a shop for New Radnor, which had lost its last shop.

After his passing, Sharon and her brother took up the mantle, gradually expanding ESCO’s offerings to meet the needs of the community.

With overwhelming support, they relocated to The Old Town Hall in 2014, where ESCO continues to flourish.

They stock local produce and support independent businesses but it’s the sense of community and camaraderie that truly sets them apart. From doorstep deliveries to fundraising for charities, ESCO is more than just a shop – it’s a place where people meet and stories are shared.

Sharon Harris of Esco’s said; “I filled in a form some time ago and I asked our customers to vote, people must have voted for Esco, which is fantastic.

“I understand the next process is asking people to vote again and I get an interview with the judging panel.

“Whatever happens Esco made it to the final and we wish everyone from Powys good luck in all the categories.”

Originally established as a butcher’s over 135 years ago, W.J. (Billy) George took over ownership of W.J. George Butchers from his uncle in 1935 and it still remains in the family to this very day.

But it is not just the ownership of the shop that has been handed down, invaluable knowledge of local farms, produce and seasonal variances was also passed down which is why all the meat in the butcher’s section is fully traceable; because each animal is hand-picked mostly direct from the farm and brought to the abattoir at the back of the shop before being prepared for display or packaging. The family business is run today by Bryan, his wife Gaynor and son Chris.

Chris said: “It was a bit of a shock to find out we had been nominated but it’s a nice thing. It is a lottery as to whether we will win but all publicity is good publicity and it’s nice to be nominated for these things.”

The Griffin Inn in Llyswen is a Welsh Country Inn with accommodation and great food run by Percy Haynes and his mum, dad and brother and the team.

Percy who has been running the pub for seven years said: “We are very happy that we have been nominated and we are hoping people will vote for us. Its nice to have this promotion of our pub and other Welsh businesses particularly at this difficult time of the year.

“One of our customers nominated us and it is the first time we have been nominated in this competition.”

From small rural enterprises to local favourites, these businesses impressed with their clear commitment to and impact on countryside communities.

Voting in the awards is open now and will run for next six weeks and will close at midnight on Sunday, March 15. Alongside public voting, the alliance’s judging panel will also weigh in, based on finalist responses.

The Welsh winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Senedd in June, and will then go on to represent Wales at the prestigious national Champions’ Reception at the House of Lords in July, where the UK winners in each category will be crowned and presented with the coveted ‘Rural Oscar’.

A spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance Awards for Wales said; “The awards serve to highlight the best rural businesses in the country. They honour those who go the extra mile for their customers and communities.”

Voting is now open! To vote for your favourites visit https://www.research.net/r/CAA26Wales



