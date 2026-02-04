Shrewsbury office expansion for Piteau Associates

Piteau Associates, which provides geotechnical engineering, hydrogeology and water management advisory services, has significantly expanded its unit at Abbey Lawn in Abbey Foregate.

Tripling its floor space to 2,258 sq ft, the firm now occupies Suites 3 and 4 of Canon Court West.

The wider group employs 180 people across 11 office locations in seven countries, serving mainly the mining industry but also working on sectors ranging from environmental to municipal and industrial projects.

Staff in Piteau Associates' Shrewsbury office provide mine water management support to projects worldwide.

Piteau Associates UK manager Felip Ortuño (second left) with Towler Shaw Roberts partner Toby Shaw, Morris Property's estates management surveyor Sarah Evans and head of estates Neil Anderson

The move to the new suites at Abbey Lawn marks a milestone for UK manager Felip Ortuño. In a 'full circle' moment, he has returned to the exact building where he first began his career upon arriving in the UK.

To mark the occasion, he has even positioned his new desk in the same spot he occupied all those years ago.

Mr Ortuño said: "Expanding our presence at Abbey Lawn is a testament to the hard work of our team and the growing demand for specialised geotechnical and water management expertise.

"On a personal level, returning to this building and placing my desk in the same spot feels incredibly satisfying."

Piteau Associates UK manager Felip Ortuño back in the place where he first started working in Shrewsbury

The move to increase their footprint was facilitated by landlord Morris Property and commercial agency Towler Shaw Roberts.

Neil Anderson, head of estates at Morris Property, said: "We are delighted to support Piteau Associates in its continued growth.

"We look forward to seeing their continued success in Shrewsbury."

Toby Shaw, commercial agent and partner at Towler Shaw Roberts, added: "The expansion of Piteau Associates is a significant boost for the local commercial landscape.

"Abbey Lawn remains a highly sought-after location for firms due to its prestige and connectivity."