West Midlands drinks wholesaler goes into liquidation - with credtors requred to act fast to get paid

A West Midlands based drinks wholesaler RD Wines Ltd has gone into liquidation.



The Oldbury registered company, which traded from an address in Telford, has appointed Steve Markey and Elizabeth Welch, of Leonard Curtis, as joint liquidators.

Wine

A notice in The Gazette said the business, known for the wholesale and retail sale of wine, beer, spirits and other alcoholic drinks, was being wound up voluntarily following the appointment of the liquidators on January 21.

It added that the directors of RD Wines Limited have made a declaration of solvency but it is expected that all creditors will be paid in full.

Creditors are required to formally prove their debts by February 25, 2026 by sending their proofs to the joint liquidators at Leonard Curtis House in Greater Manchester.

The registered office address for RD Wines Ltd is listed as Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, West Midlands, with the principal trading address given as Unit F, Halesfield 10, Telford, Shropshire.