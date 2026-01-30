Customers urged to show their love for Shropshire high streets in Valentine's Day initiative

Social media platforms Love Wellington and Love Shifnal have partnered with local traders and businesses to run the campaigns to coincide with the upcoming Valentine's Day.

Running from February 2 to 14, the campaign is inviting customers to share their appreciation for their favourite local shops, cafés, pubs and restaurants.

Jenna Humphreys, from Love Wellington and Love Shifnal, said the Valentine's promotion was designed to bring people into town while also giving local venues and companies a boost through positive social media exposure.

She said: "Customers are being encouraged to take a photo of themselves at their favourite business while holding a Love Wellington or Love Shifnal Valentine's card.

"They can then send the photo to us along with a few words explaining why they value the service they receive from that business.

"We're really looking forward to seeing lots of photos and kind comments about the wonderful independent businesses we have.

"It's been lovely to see so many traders keen to get involved."

Everyone who takes part will be entered into a prize draw to win vouchers to dine out at venues in the two towns.

Lance and Debbie Pettet, owners of The Wickets Inn in Wellington

Lance and Debbie Pettet, owners of The Wickets Inn in Wellington, said they were delighted to be supporting the promotion once again.

Mr Pettet said: "We're really pleased to be taking part in the Valentine's promotion this year.

"Having joined in before, we know what a fun and engaging way it is for customers to show their support and it's genuinely lovely to be on the receiving end of that appreciation as a Wellington business owner."

Shifnal Balti manager Faz Ali with colleague Heidi Weeks and George Michael tribute Adrian Michaels

Shifnal Balti manager Faz Ali is also backing the campaign.

He said: "It's a lovely way for customers to show their support for local businesses and it genuinely means a lot to receive that appreciation as a Shifnal business owner."