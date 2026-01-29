Wrekin College breakfast event aims to strengthen ties with business community

Wrekin College in Wellington wants to expand its programme of events and strengthen connections between parents, alumni and the wider business community.

Following its launch last year, the college is positioning its 'Business Breakfast' series and online directory as key platforms for collaboration and knowledge sharing across the region.

The initiative forms part of the school's wider commitment to supporting enterprise, entrepreneurship and real-world learning.

This first Business Breakfast of the year will take place on Wednesday (February 4) at the college's business school and be themed 'Protecting Your Business with Intellectual Property'.

Wrekin College Business School

The guest speaker will be Chris Hawkes, a director at IP law firm Stobbs in Birmingham who will share practical, commercially focused guidance on trademarks, copyright, designs and IP strategy.

He has more than 15 years of experience advising businesses across the technology, automotive, fashion and entertainment sectors and will outline how effective IP management can protect and enhance business value.

Alongside the talk, the event will provide an opportunity for attendees to connect with other professionals, exchange ideas and strengthen their business networks within the local community.

Ben Smith, joint acting headmaster at Wrekin College, said the school was keen to grow the initiative further this year.

"We've seen a really positive response to our business networking programme and in 2026 we want to build on that energy," he said.

"We aim to create a sustainable, supportive network where parents, alumni and local businesses can share expertise, form partnerships and learn from one another.

"Starting the year with a session on intellectual property reflects the kind of practical, relevant topics we want to explore.

"These events are about offering real value to businesses while also giving our pupils insight into the professional world they will one day enter."

Click through here to sign up for the Business Breakfast