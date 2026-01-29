Double promotion strengthens leadership team at Serchem

Serchem has promoted Daniel Collins to technical development manager who will now lead on technical development initiatives, working closely with customers to understand their requirements and support product performance in use.

Garry Horrigan has been promoted to business development manager and will focus on developing and expanding customer relationships, identifying new opportunities and supporting the company's commercial growth strategy.

Together, the pair will work closely across both functions, combining business development with technical expertise.

Serchem makes and distributes hygiene and decontamination products to hospitals and healthcare providers in the UK and overseas.

Commercial director Alison Arnold said: "Both Daniel and Garry have consistently demonstrated commitment, professionalism and dedication to Serchem and to our customers.

"These promotions recognise the significant contribution they've already made to the business and the important role they will play in our future."We are delighted to see them both progressing in their careers with us and I have every confidence they will thrive in their new positions."

Daniel Collins (left) and Garry Horrigan from Serchem

Mr Collins said: "I'm incredibly proud to step into the role of technical development manager. Serchem is a business that really values its customers and its people and I'm looking forward to working even more closely with our partners to support their technical needs and help shape the next phase of our product development."

Mr Horrigan added: "It's a real privilege to take on the position of business development manager. I'm passionate about building strong relationships and helping customers find solutions that genuinely make their working lives easier.

"Serchem is growing fast and I'm excited to play a part in driving that momentum."