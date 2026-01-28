New home for Arrol Green Design Studio in Shrewsbury

Arrol Green Design Studio has relocated to a new office at Abbey Lawn Office Park in Abbey Foregate from St. Mary's Court in the town centre.

The firm, previously known as Arrol Architects, has taken 850 sq ft of space in Canon Court West.

Arrol Green Design Studio has been in business for more than 40 years and specialises in conservation consultancy alongside adaptive re-use of historical buildings for both residential and commercial clients.

Senior consultant Robert Green said: "We are thrilled to be settled in our new suite at Canon Court West.

"This new office provides an excellent environment for our team and a strong base from which we can continue to deliver our specialist conservation and design services across the region."

From left: Toby Shaw from Towler Shaw Roberts, Sarah Evans from Morris Property, Robert Green from Arrol Green Design Studio and Neil Anderson from Morris Property outside Canon Court West in Shrewsbury

Neil Anderson, head of estates at Abbey Lawn's landlord Morris Property, added: "It is a pleasure to welcome Arrol Green Design Studio to Canon Court West and the Abbey Lawn community.

"Our team prides itself on maintaining close, long-standing relationships with all our occupiers and we look forward to supporting Arrol Green Design Studio in their new home."

Shrewsbury property agency Towler Shaw Roberts acted on the letting.

Partner and commercial agency Toby Shaw said: "This successful letting further highlights the robust demand for prime office space in Shrewsbury.

"Arrol Green Design Studio is a high-calibre tenant and securing a suite for them at a location as desirable as Abbey Lawn is a fantastic outcome for all parties involved."