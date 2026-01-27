Solicitor's appointment expands Lanyon Bowdler's family law team in Oswestry

Helen Davies qualified as a solicitor more than 15 years ago and brings a wealth of experience to her new role with Lanyon Bowdler, having worked for several firms across the North West.

She studied law and criminology at Keele University before attending the College of Law in Chester and completed her training contract in Liverpool before qualifying as a solicitor in 2010.

Based in the firm's Oswestry office, Ms Davies was recognised as an 'associate to watch' in the 2025 and 2026 editions of Chambers UK.

Ms Davies said her key aim was always to reach a positive conclusion for her clients and their families.

"I am excited to be joining Lanyon Bowdler and working with clients across a range of family law issues," she said.

Helen Davies has joined the family law team at Lanyon Bowdler

"My particular focus is on the financial aspects of relationship breakdowns, whether involving married or unmarried couples, which often involve complex property, business interests and inherited assets.

"I also advise on nuptial and cohabitation agreements as well as complex Children Act matters.

"I frequently collaborate with other professionals such as accountants, financial advisers, coaches, and therapists as needed to ensure clients receive a co-ordinated and holistic approach to their family circumstances."

Her appointment comes as the firm reports increasing demand for its services which has led to the expansion of its family law team.

Head Sue Hodgson said demand was continuing to grow for the firm's advice regarding family issues such as divorce and cases involving children.

She said: "We are delighted to welcome Helen to the firm. She is a highly-regarded solicitor with a wealth of experience and has built up an impressive reputation for her pragmatic and client-focused approach.

"As a specialist in complex higher income and asset financial remedies and private children law, Helen is dedicated to helping clients achieve constructive, practical outcomes during what can often be difficult and emotional times in their lives so she will be a valuable addition to the team."