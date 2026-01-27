Pubs to get business rates relief after industry campaign - but Shropshire CAMRA warns 'permanent solution' needed

Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson told the Commons the support would be worth more than £1,600 for the average pub. The valuation model used for pubs will also be reassessed.

The news follows a measure announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in last year's Budget which said business rate relief would end in April 2026 and be followed by incremental rises over the next three years.

The relief was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic but was subsequently scaled back from 75 per cent to 40 per cent.

News was trailed earlier today suggesting that a support package worth £100 million a year for the next three years would be introduced by the Government.

Industry figures have previously suggested the average increase in business rates over the next three years was around 76 per cent for pubs and 115 per cent for hotels.

Mr Tomlinson referenced 7,000 pubs shutting under Conservative-led Governments between 2010 and 2024.

He said: "Pubs are the cornerstone of so many communities, they are essential to the social and cultural life of so many places across the country.