New dawn after co-op groups operating in Shropshire and the Black Country complete merger

Called OurCoop, it brings together Central, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star co-operatives into a single entity.

First proposed last year, the newly enlarged organisation now has more than one million members who continue to own the business which is expected to generate annual revenue of around £1.8 billion.

It employs 13,000 staff and brings together a diverse range of functions including more than 500 food stores, 70 travel agencies, 150 funeral homes, 40 children's nurseries and broadband services among others.

OurCoop chief executive Debbie Robinson

OurCoop chief executive Debbie Robinson said: "Our new society brings together co-operative businesses that support people through everyday life and life's bigger moments - from feeding families and caring for children, to keeping the lights on, helping people travel and supporting them through difficult times.

"By coming together, we can offer our members an even greater breadth of products and services that meet their needs. We have the scale and connection to generate more value through our businesses, reinvest it for the long term and return more of that value to members in ways that matter.

"We are building a modern, member-led society with bold ambitions. What matters most now is how we grow our society together, staying true to our beliefs while creating real value for members, colleagues and customers.

"We're just getting started and I'm excited about what we can achieve together."

In October, Lichfield-based Central Co-op and The Midcounties Co-operative in Warwick announced they were proposing a merger and launched a consultation with members.That news came just four months after Central Co-op announced it was planning to merge with Chelmsford Star Co-operative which trades across Essex.

Elaine Dean, president of the new society, added: "The launch of our new society is an historic moment for the co-operative movement. OurCoop reflects what makes co-operatives so different and so powerful - by working together and participating, we can create a meaningful difference.

"Our unique family of businesses supports members everyday and throughout their lives and, through our networks and partnerships, we can help other co-operatives to flourish as our Society continues to grow."