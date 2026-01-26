Lease deal struck on Shrewsbury business park

Suite C in Hermes House, on Oxon Business Park, has been taken by property developer SY Homes where it joins sustainability consultancy SLR.

SY Homes has taken a 2,000 sq ft unit and seven parking spaces at the three-storey building in Holsworth Park about 1.5 miles west of Shrewsbury town centre.

Other occupiers on Oxon Business Park include sustainable packaging firm Maxpack, digital agency Verve and drainage specialist Plastech.

Shrewsbury-based Halls Commercial acted on the letting deal with SY Homes.

Head James Evans said there were now only two suites left in the building.