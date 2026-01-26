Fresh start for hotel venue The Wroxeter

Formerly known through separate brands for weddings and events, The Wroxeter has officially rebranded to bring everything it offers under one unified name.

Located in the countryside between Shrewsbury and Telford, the Georgian hotel has long been known as a popular wedding venue.

But this year it is placing renewed emphasis on its appeal to the wider business community and is hoping to position itself as a versatile destination for conferences, corporate events, training days and team-building experiences.

Shropshire-based web design agency Six Ticks is also in the process of creating a new website for the venue.

Hannah Hall, director of The Wroxeter

The Wroxeter's director Hannah Hall said: "The rebrand brings together what were previously separate channels for weddings and events, creating a single, coherent brand and a new website will soon be unveiled.

"It is designed to make planning easier for our wedding couples, those organising events and business clients.

"What sets us apart is our three distinct venues, each offering a very different atmosphere and creating unique settings for weddings and events."

The venue has a traditional hotel, woodland with tipis, a seasonal wooden ceremony site and yurt and finally a barn for events and weddings.

Ms Hall added: "Our business clients often utilise the hotel space for conferences, meetings and corporate hospitality but we have also hosted a number of business events in our giant tipis.

"In 2026, we will also be offering off-site catering to meet the needs of clients who are holding events in other venues nearby but require a catering service."