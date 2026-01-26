Major banks to be invited to create a banking hub at Knighton Civic Centre

Knighton Town Council said they would provide free facilities for the banks and it would provide access to the banks for residents who currently have to travel many miles for the service.

Councillor Bob Andrews put forward the motion at a recent town council meeting.

He said; “With the demise of the banks in Knighton, most of our residents have to travel out of town to do their banking, to Llandrindod Wells, Leominster or Hereford and these are long trips for many people.

“Many people do not have their own vehicles and have to rely on public transport and it can involve a three hour round trip.

“Lloyd Bank in Leominster is closing in March.”

He said about two and a half years ago Knighton Community Centre did have a community banking hub and HSBC was on board and it was very successful. But one person said they had a monopoly and the bank withdrew its support.

“I want to invite the banks here to see if we can create a hub. I think if we could put it together it would be great that people would not need to have to go out of town.”

Councillor Ben Butler asked how it would work and Councillor Andrews said they would need to discuss that but the first priority would be to see if the banks would be keen to come to Knighton.

Councillor Andrews said he would approach HSBC, Lloyds, Barclays, Nationwide and Santander.

“We had a great demand at the Community Centre when we did it,” he said.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said: “I am in favour of it, although I don’t know if you will be successful.”

The council agreed that Councillor Andrews should ask the banks and report back to the next town council meeting on his progress.