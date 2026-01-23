Economic conditions and rapid tech change - chamber chief reflects on year ahead

It's been a challenging year for many local businesses but I'm always struck by the sense of determination and ingenuity that defines Shropshire's business landscape.

Ours is a county built on resilience, collaboration and a quiet confidence that progress is something we shape together.

This year, more than ever, those qualities will be essential as local businesses navigate shifting economic conditions, rapid technological change and evolving workforce expectations.

At Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, our mission remains clear - to champion the interests of our business community and ensure that every organisation, whether large or small, established or emerging, has the support, insight and connections it needs to thrive.

The year ahead will see us deepen that commitment through a series of strategic initiatives designed to strengthen the foundations of growth across the county and provide even more value-added benefits to our members.

One of the most significant areas of focus for us in 2026 is the continuation of our research and engagement work through the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP).

Over the past year, the LSIP has provided invaluable intelligence about the skills gaps holding back productivity and the opportunities emerging across key sectors.

In 2026, we will expand this work, drilling deeper into the data and working closely with employers, training providers and education partners to ensure that Shropshire's workforce is equipped for the future.

This isn't just about identifying shortages, it's about shaping a skills ecosystem that is agile, responsive and aligned with the realities of modern business.

Whether it's digital capability, green technologies, leadership development or sector-specific technical skills, our goal is to ensure that local employers can access the talent they need and that individuals across the county can build meaningful, future-proof careers.

The LSIP will continue to be a cornerstone of that effort. Alongside this, we will be strengthening our support services for businesses at every stage of their journey.

We know that the challenges ahead - whether related to supply chains, inflationary pressures or digital transformation - are best tackled together.

Shropshire's business community has always demonstrated remarkable adaptability and spirit. With the right support, skills and opportunities, 2026 can be a year of renewed momentum and shared success.

The chamber stands ready to help make that happen.

Ruth Ross is the chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce