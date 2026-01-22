Shropshire Chamber launches its 2026 business awards

There is a new honour celebrating the county's best place to work and another recognising the work of eco-friendly companies at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2026.

Regular categories for new business, customer service and innovation alongside the overall company of the year are all making a return this year (scroll down for the full list).

The awards are free to enter and were launched this evening at a special event held at Hencote vineyard in Shrewsbury.

They are open to companies with a base in Shropshire and entrants do not have to be a chamber member to apply.

The award ceremony will be held at the International Centre in Telford on June 19 where around 700 guests are expected to attend.

Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: "Ever since the awards were launched in 2001, they have been a highlight of the local business calendar and this year will be no different."

The 2026 categories are:

- Company of the Year

- Best New Business

- Best Small Business

- Outstanding Customer Service

- Outstanding Business Growth

- Community Champion

- Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering

- Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Achievement

- Best Place to Work

- The Trailblazer - Innovation Award

- Sustainability Achievement

- Young Business Person

- The John Clayton Award for Outstanding Contribution