Shropshire businesses invited to lead private investment in nature recovery

The Field Studies Council - a specialist provider of Biodiversity Net Gain training with more than 80 years of experience - says it is particularly keen to work with construction companies across the county and their supply chains.

The charity, which operates multiple outdoor education and training centres across the UK but has its national headquarters at Preston Montford near Shrewsbury, is offering businesses the chance to partner with it to deliver on their environmental commitments.

The initiative comes at a critical time for the construction and property sector as companies continue to navigate both mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain requirements and new public procurement rules placing increased emphasis on environmental and social value credentials in tender submissions.

The charity's fundraising manager Gemma Edmonds said: "The property and construction industry faces unique challenges in meeting biodiversity requirements while maintaining project viability.

"We can help provide practical solutions for businesses that not only deliver on tangible biodiversity outcomes and regulatory compliance but also strategic business objectives.

"Having trained hundreds of professionals in Biodiversity Net Gain implementation across the UK, we understand the technical and practical challenges companies face.

"There's also the very big added benefit that, by partnering with us, businesses will be supporting thousands of young people to connect with nature through our outdoor education programmes so it's a win-win on all fronts.

"Companies that demonstrate genuine commitment to biodiversity beyond minimum compliance are positioning themselves advantageously for future public sector contracts where social value and environmental impact forms a significant part of tender assessments."

The corporate partnership packages include habitat creation and restoration projects, impact reporting and volunteering and team development days.

Funding generated through corporate partnerships directly supports the charity's mission to connect more young people with nature, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds who face financial, cultural and geographical barriers to outdoor learning.

Ms Edmonds added: "By supporting our work, partners help us spark interest in environmental science among the next generation of ecologists and conservation professionals.

"In 2025 alone, we provided outdoor learning experiences to more than 120,000 learners.

"These outdoor experiences build confidence, resilience and critical field skills in young people. They create lasting connections with the natural world while developing essential life skills that benefit young people in all aspects of their lives."