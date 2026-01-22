Pets & Friends to offer new fresh dog food meals and feeding advice from this weekend

From this weekend customers will be able to purchase Years signature meals and chef made specials such as King Prawn & Giant Squid Paella in all Pets & Friends stores, with teams on hand to offer advice on feeding fresh food either as a complete diet or as a topper for raw food and kibble.

“We’re excited to be launching in Pets & Friends stores from this weekend” said Ben Scott of Years “As a Midlands based brand partnering with a retailer that shares our values around quality and pet wellbeing feels like a natural fit.”

Years will be available in all Pets & Friends stores

A fresh way to feed dogs

Years meals are made using real, recognisable ingredients and gently cooked to retain nutrients and flavour. Designed to support everyday health the range offers and alternative to some processed dog foods and reflects a growing shift towards fresher feeding

By launching inside Pets & Friends dog owners can get trusted fresh feeding advice from a local supplier. Years meals can be stores in the cupboard for three months due to a unique cooking process and kept covered in the fridge for three days after opening allowing all meals to be fed as a complete diet or as a nutritional boost when feeding kibble or raw food diets.

The introduction of Years reflects Pets & Friends commitment to continually evolving to meet the demands of a modern pet owner while expanding its fresh and natural food offering.

“Supporting innovative brands with strong local roots is important to us” said Lee Farley buyer at Pets & Friends “This launch gives our customers and their pets access to fresh dog food in store, backed by the advice and service they expect from Pets & Friends stores”

To find your local store, see here.