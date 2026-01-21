Setting the gold standard in investing in people

In Shropshire, Pave Aways is leading by example, showing that a focus on people drives success for both the business and the community.

That commitment has been recognised recently with the Investors in People Gold accreditation, placing the Oswestry-based company among the UK's highest-performing employers in the construction sector.

It's a milestone that reflects a culture where people are supported, developed, and empowered to succeed.

Investors in People is an internationally recognised standard that independently assesses how organisations lead, support and develop their workforce.

Gold status is the highest level of Investors in People accreditation, recognising organisations that consistently embed best practice across leadership, culture and employee development.

Pave Aways first achieved standard accreditation in 2022 but instead of following the usual path through Silver, the company pushed straight to Gold.

This leap reflects a culture where people feel valued, listened to, and given opportunities to grow.

The independent assessment captured this perfectly: "People said that Pave Aways is a great company to work for."As a Shropshire-based business employing over 60 people, Pave Aways' responsibility extends beyond its own workforce.Working with a predominantly local supply chain, it delivers projects across education, healthcare, residential, industrial, commercial and public sectors.

Managing director Steven Owen says: "We see investing in people as an investment in Shropshire itself.

"Leading, supporting and continually improving our team creates better outcomes for our clients, stronger local partnerships, and real career opportunities for individuals. That's how sustainable businesses - and communities - are built."

Steven's contribution to the region was recognised with the John Clayton Award at the 2025 Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Awards, celebrating his outstanding commitment to championing the local business community and positively impacting the lives of others.

Developing the next generation is a priority.

Each year, Pave Aways takes on at least four apprentices, providing structured training, mentoring and clear progression routes into long-term careers.

This helps address the construction skills gap while offering young people across Shropshire meaningful opportunities in a sector that is vital to the region's future.

The company's approach is guided by its SITES values: safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence and sustainability.

These values underpin everything Pave Aways does, from the way projects are delivered on site to how it engages with the wider community.

Achieving ‘We Invest In People: Gold' is a milestone, reinforcing the belief that by putting people first, acting responsibly and thinking long term, Pave Aways is building something that will stand the test of time for its team, its clients and Shropshire's future.

True to its motto, Pave Aways is "Building Our Future, Together."

