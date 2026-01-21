Lanyon Bowdler chief shares challenges facing businesses

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, said businesses of all shapes and sizes were anticipating a tough year ahead.

"As a large law firm assisting clients with everything from employment law and dispute resolution to commercial property and agriculture, we speak to a wide range of business people on a daily basis," he said.

"From what I am hearing, the main challenges facing businesses today are based around three key areas - staffing, technology and the wider economic landscape.

"There is concern about a skills shortage, with many industries finding it difficult to recruit good-quality, skilled staff, along with the added pressure on employers coming from the Employment Rights Act.

"When it comes to technology, the explosion of AI is presenting both exciting opportunities and headaches amongst business leaders.

"Will AI cost jobs and what are the risks involved in using it? How do we upskill our staff to use it safely? Should we be using it more, less or not at all? With the technology moving forward at such a rapid pace, there are no easy answers."

Mr Evans described the wider economic picture as "sluggish or almost non-existent".

He added: "Economic growth remains a concern and the costs of running a business are showing no signs of slowing down.

"It all points to a pretty tough trading environment but I have no doubt that the resilience and commitment of our business community will continue to rise to the challenge."