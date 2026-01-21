Children's charity secures new headquarters in Shrewsbury

Little Stars has agreed a lease deal for unit 4 in Hussey Road on Battlefield Enterprise Park.

The property covers 3,860 sq ft and will be used as an office and storage warehouse.

Little Stars works to ensure babies and children across Shropshire have access to the essentials they need at every stage of childhood such as nappies, equipment, clothing and school items.

It has supported more than 5,000 children since launching in 2020 and also has a charity shop in Shrewsbury town centre.

Founder and chief executive Leanne Simcoe said: "The Little Stars team is extremely excited to finally have a HQ."This move is a huge milestone and our new home will give us the space and capacity to grow, improve our services and strengthen the support we provide to local families. We cannot wait to officially open in 2026."

Josh Hyde is an apprentice surveyor with property agency Towler Shaw Roberts and handled the letting.

Little Stars founder Leanne Simcoe (right) with the team outside the charity's HQ in Shrewsbury

He added: "Occupying a prominent location on the popular Battlefield Enterprise Park, the property provides well-appointed accommodation featuring a large warehouse and storage area, with integral reception, office and staff facilities.

"We are delighted to have completed a letting to Little Stars for the building to be their new home.

"We wish them continued success with all the excellent and important work they do supporting Shropshire families."