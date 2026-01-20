'We're deliberately targeting some of the best legal minds in the West Midlands': Law firm welcomes new recruits

FBC Manby Bowdler, the founding firm of the new Adeptio Law Group, has targeted experts from Legal Top 200 firms as part of its expansion.

In addition, the firm has taken on a record number of new starters across its offices in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Knowle and Redditch in a variety of roles across multiple disciplines.

The new partner appointments include fraud specialist and commercial litigator Chris Recker, contentious probate expert Anna Sutcliffe, property litigation specialist Victoria Khandker, commercial property specialist Claire Cooper and Richard Dundee delivering private client expertise. All will be based in the Birmingham office.

Meanwhile, Sarah Rees joins the Wolverhampton office as partner in the personal injury team.

Further strengthening the Birmingham office, Michelle Harvey joins as an associate supporting private client work, alongside paralegals Louis Ebourne in the private client team and Ayla Saleh in litigation.

New partners and associates at FBC Manby Bowdler

The Wolverhampton office also welcomes private client solicitor Rob Poulsen, paralegals Fabio Miranda, Charlotte Martin-Sandhu and Sam McCormick, with additional support from Paige Thomas and business support apprentice Maya Dobosz. paralegal Sara Zavareh joins the residential team.

New senior associate Victoria Upton joins the private client team in the Redditch office, while Olivia Davies joins the litigation team as a paralegal. The Knowle office will also expand with the appointment of Senior Associate Raquel Twigger in residential conveyancing and contentious probate solicitor Hollie Mills.

Neil Lloyd, chief executive of FBC Manby Bowdler/Adeptio, said: "We're deliberately targeting some of the best legal minds in the West Midlands because we recognise the exceptional opportunity in the region. This is an investment which demonstrates our commitment to establishing a major presence in the legal market.

"The calibre of lawyers we're attracting directly relates to our reputation and our ambition. These professionals have chosen to join us because they will be part of something genuinely transformative in the legal landscape.

"The recruitment drive represents a strategic move to offer comprehensive legal services that rival any established city centre firm, with expertise across contentious probate, commercial litigation, private client work and commercial property at the firm's Colmore Row base."

Neil said the timing of the investment came as Birmingham was seeing unprecedented levels of inward investment and development.

The Chancellor announced more than £900 million of government funding supporting major regeneration in Birmingham and the city's Mayor, Richard Parker, has set out an ambitious programme of projects designed to deliver both growth in business and housing infrastructure.

"Birmingham's resurgence as the UK's second city has attracted significant corporate investment with major infrastructure projects including HS2, the Commonwealth Games legacy developments and substantial commercial property developments transforming the city centre landscape," Neil added.

The investment is part of a broader growth strategy by Adeptio after a £30 million private equity investment.