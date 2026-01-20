New directors at accountancy firm Dyke Yaxley

Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury, has revealed Alan Jebb, Andrew Thomas, Sarah Crane, Sarah Hartshorn and Scarlett Mayer have all been promoted.

Managing director Marie Bramwell said the firm was always keen to offer staff opportunities to progress their careers and the promotions were a reflection of the dedication and hard work the new directors had put in.

"We're delighted to welcome five new members to the board and look forward to their contributions as we shape Dyke Yaxley's strategies and plans for the future," she said.

Alan Jebb has been appointed director within the corporate and tax advisory departments. He manages a diverse portfolio of clients, from micro to medium-sized enterprises, providing tailored support to these companies.

His advisory work spans complex areas including group structuring, share and option schemes, employment-related securities, inheritance planning and remuneration strategies.

A key member of Dyke Yaxley's agri-business team, Andrew Thomas provides advice on succession and inheritance tax planning, capital gains tax and stamp duty mitigation, tax compliance and strategic planning for agricultural businesses and SMEs and remuneration strategies and profit extraction.

Sarah Crane specialises in corporate tax compliance and provides tailored tax planning advice to owner-managed businesses. She has extensive experience advising on trusts and family inheritance tax planning as well as capital gains tax and stamp duty mitigation.

Ms Crane works closely with her clients to develop practical, tax-efficient solutions that support both their current needs and long-term objectives.

Sarah Hartshorn's role involves identifying new business opportunities and supporting the delivery of initiatives in the business advisory and corporate finance team.

She specialises in exit planning, fit for growth business sales, mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, management reporting, cash flow forecasting, credit reviews and raising finance.

After working for a top ten firm where she qualified as a chartered accountant, Scarlett Mayer is one of the firm's Responsible Individuals providing audit and assurance services to many larger corporate entities and groups.

Within the firm, she sits on Dyke Yaxley's audit technical committee and is passionate about driving the audit quality and enhancing the services it offers.

For more information about Dyke Yaxley's services, visit its website, email info@dykeyaxley.co.uk or call the Shrewsbury office on 01743 241 281 or the team in Telford on 01952 216 100