'This is an exciting way to start the new year' - Law firm opens new Shrewsbury office

HCR Law has opened a short-term operation in Princess House, in The Square, but is finalising terms on a move to a permanent home in due course.

It will add to its 12 other offices across England and Wales including in Birmingham, Worcester and Hereford.

As part of the launch, HCR Law has welcomed new partners Lynda Richards and Amy Morris and associate Jake Moses who have all joined from Aaron & Partners in Shrewsbury.

They make up a new private client services team, advising on estate and succession planning for high-net-worth individuals and business owners.

The Shrewsbury office will also be home to agriculture and estates partner Charlotte Nutting, who joined the firm in May after previously working at law firms across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Head of office Matt Hayes (white shirt) with the team from HCR Law's new Shrewsbury operation

She has also served on the committee of the Shropshire Law Society, including a year as president, has dedicated time to both Women in Property and is a member of the Agricultural Law Association.

The new office is led by agriculture and estates partner Matt Hayes.

He said: "This is an exciting way to start the new year. Shrewsbury has long been part of our strategic growth plan and, with strong client demand in the region, this move allows us to deepen our local connections and deliver exceptional service.

"We're delighted to welcome Lynda, Amy and Jake to HCR Law."I look forward to working alongside them, supporting our clients across Shropshire, from our new Shrewsbury office."

Other legal services provided out of the office include corporate, family, commercial and insolvency.

Also working alongside the new team in Shrewsbury will be corporate partners Arpinder Dhillon and Jenny Staples and family law partners Victoria Fellows and Hannah Nicholls.

The firm is also currently recruiting for more solicitors.