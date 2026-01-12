£1.22m investment in Powys economy after 18 business grants awarded

The companies are investing nearly £1 million in their own futures, while the council has added £243,000 to the pot from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

There were 150 applicants for the capital grants, announced in August, which are being used to cover up to 50% of eligible costs, up to a maximum of £25,000, for projects that support growth or long-term sustainability.

The 18 businesses that were successful, are buying new equipment, or green technology, ranging from coffee and soldering machines to solar panels and LED lights:

A E Gough & Sons, Llandrindod Wells received £17,000 towards an in-ground roller brake tester, Cambrian Packaging in Newtown got £11,500 towards installing solar panels on its main office and warehouse, Cleobury Project Management in Knighton received £12,172.50 towards a spray dryer that will allow the business to develop and manufacture new powdered products, Contact Attachments in Newtown got £10,911.98 towards installing solar panels and energy efficient lighting, while Davlec, Welshpool got £17,000 towards replacing an old wave solder machine with a selective solder, that will improve accuracy, speed up production and reduce energy consumption.

Brecon firm EV Sales and Repairs received £10,118.50 towards new equipment that will increase service capacity, Four Crosses Nursery in Llanymynech gets £17,000 towards a compost loader that will help boost the output of its robotic potting system, Hennighan’s, Machynlleth gets £6,624.09 towards improvements at both of its sites in the town, including a new integrated point-of-sale system, and a dedicated burger station at its Top Shop, Kindle House, Ystradgynlais received £8,285 towards improvements to the yard seating area at The Stables riverside bar and kitchen and Mid Wales Storage, Machynlleth got £8,325 towards installing energy efficient LED lighting.

In Montgomery, Monty's Brewery received £9,100 towards new brewing equipment, including a larger fermenting tank, that will increase production volume and speed, Philip Jones Builders, Newtown got £21,550 towards automated equipment that will help with the manufacture of its own kitchens, Polyco in Newtown got £25,000 towards equipment that can be used to separate waste MDF (medium-density fibreboard) into raw wood fibre and a solution containing the resin and glue, and Reeco Automation, Newtown received £19,870 towards installing solar panels and a biomass unit for heating at its factory.

Shepherd’s Parlour in Hay-on-Wye received £6,533.74 towards new coffee and milkshake machines, that will improve speed and capacity, Tailored Imports, Brecon got £7,720.30 towards stretch-wrap and banding machines that will speed up pallet load building at two warehouses, The Lodge, Staylittle received £10,000 towards an air source heat pump and additional battery storage, for use with its solar panels, at the group accommodation venue and Antur Brew (Van Dijk Brewing), Crickhowell got £ 24,537 towards can filling and labelling machinery.

All projects are due to be completed and paid for over the next few weeks.

“Selecting the 18 was a difficult process, with around 300 businesses expressing an interest in receiving a grant, and around half of these then going on to submit a full application,” said Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “We have prioritised the projects that we believe will have the biggest impact on productivity and sustainability across a range of sectors and were delighted to receive so much interest.

“The £1.22 million leveraged through this grant scheme represents a significant investment in our county’s commercial infrastructure.”

Anyone with questions about economic development in Powys should email: economicdevelopment@powys.gov.uk

Powys County Council also wants to hear from companies, in and outside the county, that need new sites or premises to help them expand. They can use this online form to provide their contact details and a brief summary of their needs: https://powysapi.evolutive.co.uk/form/anonymousform/6728eed7783ab7106537eb74