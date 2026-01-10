Shropshire MP calls for free parking on high streets after survey finds 'half of shoppers put off by the charges'

Stuart Anderson is also calling for a reduction in businesses costs and a clean up of the high streets in his South Shropshire constituency.

It follows the MP's Shop Local Campaign, which ran from July to December last year and received nearly 4,500 responses from his constituents.

Mr Anderson's constituency covers towns including Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Church Stretton.

The MP said he was "blown away" by both the scale of responses but also the quality of ideas and feedback given to support local high streets.

Stuart Anderson

Mr Anderson said of those that responded to his campaign, nearly 50 per cent reported that they are discouraged from the high street because of parking arrangements.

He added that he will now campaign for free parking on South Shropshire’s high streets – to improve access and boost businesses.

More than 200 businesses also took part in the survey, with many reporting energy prices and tax hikes as being major concerns for their business.

As a result, more than a third said they are feeling less optimistic than they were the previous year.

The MP has said that he will campaign to cut business costs, backing his party's campaign to abolish business rates and reverse the recent rises in National Insurance contributions.

He also continues to maintain a Business Support Finder, which signposts businesses to a range of grants, tax reliefs, and competitions that they may be eligible to apply for.

Many residents also raised the state of their local high street with the MP, pointing out abandoned shops, badly kept pavements and litter as being discouraging for visitors.

Mr Anderson has pledged to work with local community groups to help clean up the high streets.

He said: “I have been blown away by the level of engagement from constituents to my Shop Local campaign.

"What is clear is that we all care deeply for our high street and want to see businesses flourish there. After nearly 4,500 results, my focus will be on three key areas that have been raised by residents.

"I will campaign for more free parking, to cut business costs and to clean up our high street. Together with local partners I hope that we can revitalise our local communities and unleash rural prosperity.”