The county council is inviting businesses to comment on the 2026/2027 revenue budget as part of an online consultation exercise.

Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, Councillor David Thomas said: “The budget is important for business throughout the county and by providing an opportunity for businesses to express their views online everyone has the same opportunity to comment no matter where they are based.”

Those who are interested are invited to visit the Council’s website: http://www.powys.gov.uk and click the link to Councils Committees and Meetings/Cabinet agenda 20th January 2026 or use the direct link below:

Cyngor Sir Powys County Council - Agenda for Cabinet on Tuesday, 20th January, 2026, 11.00 am

which will take you direct to the Cabinet papers with full details of the proposed Council`s budget (available from January 12).

All responses to the consultation should be addressed to the Head of Finance, Powys County Hall, Spa Road East, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5LG for this purpose by February 16 2026.