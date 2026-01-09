Pair of promotions as solicitors at Ludlow law firm become associates

Gemma Williams and Sophie Burgoyne are both based in Lanyon Bowdler's Ludlow office.

Ms Williams is a member of the residential property team and Ms Burgoyne works in the private client department.

Ms Williams deals with all aspects of residential conveyancing matters for both companies and individuals in sales and purchases, including new builds, shared ownership, right-to-buy, transfer of equity and re-mortgages.

She qualified as a solicitor in 2019, having studied law at the University of Chester, and joined Lanyon Bowdler in 2021.Ms Burgoyne is experienced in a wide range of private client matters and has a particular interest in advising farming clients, having grown up on a farm near Church Stretton.

Gemma Williams (left) and Sophie Burgoyne from Lanyon Bowdler

After taking law at Cardiff University and completing the Legal Practice Course at the University of Law in Birmingham, she returned to her agricultural roots in Shropshire, qualifying as a solicitor in 2023.

Lanyon Bowdler's managing partner Brian Evans said: "Congratulations to Sophie and Gemma on their promotions - it is a tribute to their hard work and dedication and fully deserved.

"Both are valuable members of the team and I am delighted to see them take the next successful steps along their career path with the firm.

"We pride ourselves on creating an excellent environment for career progression and have a clear ethos as a firm to see staff thrive. These promotions confirm our standing as a leading training firm - ensuring a recognised career path for our talented staff to make progress."

Ms Williams said: "Buying or selling a property is always an immensely important transaction for clients so it is vital they feel confident in the service and advice we provide."

Ms Burgoyne added: "I am delighted with my promotion and would like to thank Lanyon Bowdler for the opportunity to take another step up on the career ladder.

"I love acting for clients in an area that I know so well and I believe my connections with South Shropshire can only be an advantage in serving their best interests - dealing with and helping people plan for the future."