Shrewsbury Honda Centre has submitted change of use proposals to turn the old Howden’s kitchen furniture shop in Lancaster Road, Harlescott into its new motorcycle showroom.

The company’s current dealership is in Harlescott Lane.

Shrewsbury Honda Centre has had an offer accepted for the site, which has been on the market for £650,000, subject to the approval of the change of use application.

It would include a motorcycle showroom and a mechanics workshop to the rear, with a reception area and customer parking.

It is expected the move would create at least two new full-time jobs.

The building is thought to have been constructed in around the 1960s, with its last use being a warehouse and trade counter for Howden's Kitchens, who relocated to a larger unit on Vanguard Way in 2020, meaning it has been vacant for about five years.