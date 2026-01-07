Supply2Trade strikes deal for new Shrewsbury trade counter

Supply2Trade was founded in 2019 and works with more than 5,000 trade professionals across the UK, delivering UPVC and aluminium products.

It is moving into 15A Vanguard Way on Battlefield Enterprise Park east of the town centre later this month.

The company has taken a 3,783 sq ft unit which contains an additional 1,247 sq ft mezzanine, car park and secure rear service yard.

The new branch, which will include a window centre, trade counter and showroom, is scheduled to open on January 26.It will be the Stoke-based company's sixth site.

Supply2Trade will open a new operation on Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury later this month

The unit was marketed by Shrewsbury-based property agency Halls Commercial with an annual rent of £32,000 and a rateable value of £30,500.

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, said: "We are delighted to have supported both our clients and Supply2Trade on the tenancy of 15A Vanguard Way on Battlefield Enterprise Park.

"It's fantastic to see Supply2Trade expand with its sixth branch location and we wish them every success as they grow their operations into 2026.

"The lease of this prominent unit to an expanding company is great news for Shrewsbury which has a thriving local economy, strong infrastructure and excellent transport connectivity, making it an ideal commercial location."