Telford food business tips £30m revenue mark

Telford-based Harlech Foodservice, which also has sites in Chester and Wales, says its expansion over the past five years has transformed the business.

Harlech has seen sales rise after opening new depots in South Wales and Shropshire, with 117 new customers already added this year.

Managing director Mark Lawton, who joined the company in 2016, said: "I am very proud to be part of the team that has been involved in the expansion and our latest half yearly results show a clear upwards trajectory in Harlech's fortunes.

“We needed to expand to become a truly year-round business instead of relying solely on the highly seasonal tourism and hospitality industry.

“We have successfully moved into the public sector, into education and healthcare in particular, so that now we supply all six local education authorities in North Wales as well as hospitals across Wales.

Harlech Foodservice managing director Mark Lawton

“We are also winning contracts and customers across the border in the North West of England, the West Midlands and in South Wales but at the same time we haven't forgotten our roots and hospitality and tourism are still a vital part of the mix.

“We have diversified to win contracts with major public sector clients in education and health so we are now a year-round operation.”

Harlech last year announced a three-year, £6 million expansion plan which has already created over 100 new jobs and it now runs a fleet of 90 vehicles delivering up to 5,000 product lines to their private and public sector customers.

Harlech Foodservice was founded in 1972 by Colin and Gill Foskett to supply the holiday market and now deliver to restaurants, pubs, schools and hospitals across England and Wales.

The founders' three children, Jonathan, Andrew and Laura, took over the reins from their parents and still sit on the board while a third generation of the family are making their way in the firm