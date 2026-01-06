Shropshire food business Truly buys out Greater Manchester company

Truly is based in Ludlow and specialises in sprinkles, cake decorations and baking packaging which are manufactured in the UK and Europe.

It has bought out Greater Manchester outfit Sugar and Crumbs which supplies products such as icing sugars and cocoa powders.

Following the deal for an undisclosed amount, Sugar and Crumbs will be moving its stock and operations to Truly's group of brands.

The companies will continue to operate their own websites and brands in the immediate term but the eventual aim is to create a single shopping channel for customers.

Truly was launched by sisters Louise Gough and Niki Thompson in 2010, sparked by their frustration at the limited choice and quantities of sprinkles on offer.

It sells into the home baking, ice cream, bakery and general business-to-business sectors, providing products in quantities from retail pots to 25kg manufacturing bags.

Co-founders of Truly Louise Gough (left) and Niki Thompson

It operates from a 10,000 sq ft base on Lower Barns Business Park south of Ludlow from where it supplies clients in the UK and 28 countries worldwide.

Truly now encompasses Twist Ingredients for wholesale customers, the Scrumptious retail range, a trademarked brand of mixed sprinkle blends called Sprinkletti and Sugar and Crumbs' flavoured icing sugars, flavour shots and 'Whipping It Up' mixes.

It stocks more than 1,500 varieties of sprinkles and inclusions, plus toppers, lustres, cupcake cases, muffin tulips and packaging.

Ms Gough said: "This is a really exciting moment for the business. Truly started out around the same time as Sugar and Crumbs and, for the last 15 years, we've attended retail shows side by side and we've championed one another throughout.

"Sugar and Crumbs is a brand we have a lot of respect for, especially for the online community they've built, and we are thrilled to be able to sustain its future by bringing it into the Truly family.

"Our aim has always been to make the widest selection of quality baking products available to the largest audience and this acquisition strengthens that. We are very excited for this new addition.”