West Midlands businesses to focus on growth through tech investment in 2026

The research has revealed 41 per cent of businesses surveyed for the bank's Business Barometer plan to make investments in tech - compared to just over a quarter (28 per cent) who said they would be making new technology investments last year.

Another third (33 per cent) of firms plan to invest in staff training in 2026, while a similar proportion (29 per cent) will be investing in research and development to support new products or services.

In the year ahead, West Midlands firms will be focused on upskilling their staff (50 per cent), as well as enhancing their technological capabilities (47 per cent) and securing new capital (33 per cent).

Reflecting their investment priority, enhancing technology (50 per cent) is the area where the most of the region’s businesses say they need extra support to achieve their 2026 goals.

A branch of Lloyds (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Dave Atkinson, regional director for the West Midlands at Lloyds which has a regional base in Birmingham city centre, said: “It's encouraging to see West Midlands businesses planning to invest in technology as well as team training – two areas that will contribute to building even stronger foundations for long-term growth.

“We’ll be with the region’s businesses every step of the way in 2026, providing our support to help them achieve their plans.”