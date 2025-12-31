New Year opening times: New Year’s Day supermarket opening hours for Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons - and more

But New Year’s Day opening hours are far more limited than New Year’s Eve, with several major supermarkets closing entirely and others running reduced schedules.

Here’s a clear guide to which UK supermarkets are open on New Year’s Day 2026, and which ones shoppers will need to plan around.

As opening times can vary by store and location, shoppers are always advised to check their local branch online before setting off.

Aldi

The chain doesn’t open on New Year’s Day, so shoppers are advised to plan ahead.

Asda

On New Year’s Day, shoppers can expect stores to reopen from 9am to 6pm.

As always, opening times can differ slightly depending on location, particularly for smaller or petrol station branches.

Co-op

For last-minute essentials, Co-op convenience stores are often the most reliable option.

On New Year’s Day, most larger stores will open from 10am to 7pm, with convenience stores open from 9am to 8pm.

Lidl

The discount chain remains closed on New Year’s Day, meaning customers will need to stock up in advance if they depend on Lidl for their food shopping.

Marks & Spencer

M&S stores are closed on New Year’s Day, so shoppers should factor this in when planning food shops for the start of January.

Morrisons

On New Year’s Day, most branches will reopen between 9am and 6pm.

Sainsbury’s

On New Year’s Day, larger stores will open from 8am to 8pm, with convenience branches running from 9am to 9pm.

Tesco

On New Year’s Day, most Tesco supermarkets will reopen from 9am to 6pm, while Express branches trade longer, from 8am to 10pm.

Waitrose

Most Waitrose branches are closed on New Year’s Day, with exceptions usually limited to service stations and forecourt locations.