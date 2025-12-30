Watch: Swindon landlady speaks of relief at reopening less than two months after car ploughed into her pub

The Old Bush Inn in High Street had suffered severe damage when a car ploughed into the side of the building on October 30 and there had been fears at the time that the pub would be closed for a long time.

However, thanks to quick work from the emergency services at the time to secure the building and owners Admiral Taverns, the pub was cleaned up and repaired in just six weeks, reopening to the public on December 12.

Landlady Claire Marsh said it had been a rough six weeks for all concerned.

The Old Bush suffered severe damage when a car smashed into it

She said: "It happened around twenty to one and we were left really shocked at what had happened, but the emergency services got down here really quickly.