Shropshire Chamber of Commerce vows to be 'connecting voice' for businesses at AGM

Chief executive Ruth Ross spoke to members at the chamber's AGM and Christmas lunch at Hawkstone Park near Wem.

She said: "Our purpose is simple - helping Shropshire businesses to thrive and to be the connecting voice that drives development and growth, wherever businesses go.

"We do this by being influential in championing the Shropshire voice far and wide and passionate about driving local business growth."

She said the chamber's team was looking ahead to the new year with "clarity, courage and drive", with a busy events calendar including the launch of its 2026 business awards.

Members were told the chamber had welcomed over 2,500 businesses to more than 100 events in 2025, with a further 800-plus attending its training courses.

The chamber's breakfast network clubs in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry have continued to grow, with nearly 1,800 attendees this year.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce's AGM and Christmas lunch

Ms Ross added: "Next year, we will continue celebrating excellence. Let's make 2026 truly great."

The annual meeting was followed by a Christmas lunch for more than 80 members and supporters, where a raffle raised more than £1,000 for Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

The centre, based near Much Wenlock, rescues, cares for and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wild animals and birds.