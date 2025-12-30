Shrewsbury law firm helps seal international telecoms deal

Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners led on the UK legal work for the seller in the cross-border transaction which expands Osmose's telecoms offering and supports its push to deliver full-scale technical services to infrastructure providers worldwide.

The deal spans Centillion's operations in the United States, the Netherlands, the UK, Australia and India.

Completion has now taken place in all jurisdictions other than Australia, where closing is expected in the coming months.

The seller was Venkat Chundi, founder and former chief executive of Centillion Solutions. Aaron & Partners' UK team was led by corporate partner Stuart Haynes supported by solicitor Abigail Murray.

The wider sell-side process was co-ordinated across multiple jurisdictions, with legal advisers in the US, the Netherlands and India working alongside the Aaron & Partners team to deliver the international deal.

Mr Haynes said: "We advised on the UK elements of this strategically important multinational transaction.

"Deals of this scale demand close cross-border cooperation and it was a pleasure to work with the international adviser team to secure a successful outcome for the seller."