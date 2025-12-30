Presteigne Post Office to close temporarily for refurbishment work in January

The branch at 41 High Street will shut at 10pm on Thursday, January 29, to allow building work to be carried out on the premises.

The Post Office expects the work to take just over two weeks, with the branch scheduled to reopen at 9am on Monday, February 16.

During the closure, customers will be directed to nearby branches.

Alternative services will be available at Lingen Post Office, which operates from

Fiona Shanahan, Post Office Area Change Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”