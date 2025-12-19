'We will continue to grow this business by staying true to our values' - Midlands housebuilder targets £100 million turnover for 2026

Established in 1994, Staffordshire-headquartered Cameron Homes has completed more than 160 homes during 2025, achieving a turnover in excess of £75 million.

The company has nine live developments across the Midlands where new homes are under construction and on sale, plus two schemes in the early stages of construction, set to open next year, and three in the pre-construction stage.

Among the live schemes is the 6.9-acre Willow Rise development at Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, comprising 62 houses and bungalows ranging from two to five bedrooms - with prices starting from £260,000 for the Annesley two-bedroom semi-detached house. The first residents have already started to move in and the next selection of homes will be available to move into from January, with the whole development due to complete in 2027.

Cameron Homes' three live developments in Staffordshire include Lawnswood in Branston, with prices starting from £395,000 for a four-bedroom detached house; The Paddocks in Cheslyn Hay, where the last remaining home is a two-bedroom detached bungalow; and at Octara Court in Yoxall, where prices start from £750,000 for a three-bedroom detached home with garage.

The housebuilder also has two further schemes in the early stages of construction, which will open next year, plus a further three in the pre-construction stage.

Willow Rise in Bomere Heath, Shropshire.

The family-owned firm’s five-year forecast targets 400 home completions during 2030, with turnover projected to nearly double from this year’s total to £140m.

Guy Bebbington, managing director of Cameron Homes, said: “This is a very special house building business that is exceptionally well positioned to outperform the market over the coming years. As an integral part of the Tara Group, Cameron’s highly ethical culture, family values and exceptionally high customer and colleague satisfaction is combined with an impressive land bank and funding facility.

“We have acquired eight development sites across the Midlands this year, with many more already in the pipeline. For the 24 months ending December 2026, we will have secure development land for 1,000 family homes.

“The solid, sustained investment in prime residential land, our people, and the quality and energy efficiency of our hand-crafted homes, has set us on track to virtually double this year’s turnover to over £140m before the end of the decade. I am immensely proud of everything the team has accomplished. Collectively, we will continue to grow this business by staying true to our values: more homes, same heart.”

In September, Jon Dean, the site manager for the firm’s £105m Lawnswood development in Branston, Staffordshire, was recognised as one of the top site managers in the country by the National House Building Council (NHBC). He was one of 14 across the NHBC’s ‘West’ region to win a Seal of Excellence award, having won a Pride in the Job award earlier this year.

Cameron Homes has also achieved a coveted five star customer satisfaction rating from the Home Builders Federation every year since 2018.

The ambitious company has announced land acquisitions with outline or full planning in place covering the length and breadth of the Midlands region.

It has also unveiled initial visuals of its proposals for a 20 Ha development of up to 450 homes and community facilities, located off Highfields Road in Chasetown, Staffordshire, in the village where its head office is located. The proposed ‘grey belt’ development would include 12.6 Ha of family and affordable housing to meet the local need for energy-efficient new homes.

Mr Bebbington said there's no doubt SME housebuilders are facing "one of the toughest environments" currently with rising costs, increased regulation and ongoing planning challenges but he added: "That said, challenge also creates opportunity for businesses like Cameron that are committed to adapting. We are investing in digital skills, systems and our product, to stay ahead of these pressures.

“Looking ahead, we will begin exploring opportunities in Cheshire and South Manchester, while remaining within an 80-minute travel time of our headquarters in Chasetown, Staffordshire. That disciplined approach will ensure we stay true to our values as we look to exceed delivery of 400 homes per annum over the coming years.”

The Tara Group also owns Chasetown Civil Engineering and partnership-focused Keon Homes. The philanthropic legacy of the business’ founder and former chairman lives on through the Noel Sweeney Foundation, which was established the year he died in 2020. The Foundation donates more than £500,000 per year to local charitable causes.