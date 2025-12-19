'I am looking forward to helping clients in their search for justice': Lanyon Bowdler expands medical negligence team

Rebecca Wright has taken up a new role as a solicitor in Lanyon Bowdler's medical negligence team in Shrewsbury.

Working in clinical negligence claims since 2015, she qualified as a solicitor three years later and has joined Lanyon Bowdler having spent the past decade working in Liverpool at firms such as Weightmans and Hill Dickinson.

Ms Wright has worked on a number of cases which resulted in compensation claims of over £1 million - with the highest value case resulting in lifetime payments totalling £28 million.

She said: "I am delighted to be joining the medical negligence team at Lanyon Bowdler.

"I am passionate about obtaining the best results for clients and ensuring that lessons are learned to help improve healthcare services for everyone.

"While I appreciate no amount of money can ever make up for what clients and their families have gone through, it is important to me that clients receive the funds they need to access services and support that will ensure the best possible quality of life for them.

Rebecca Wright has joined the medical negligence team at Lanyon Bowdler in Shrewsbury

"During the last 10 years, I have gained extensive experience in a vast range of medical negligence cases including spinal cord injury, delayed diagnosis of cancer, surgical errors, amputation, fatalities and brain injuries.

"I am looking forward to helping clients in their search for justice in what can often be extremely difficult circumstances."

Beth Heath, partner and head of the clinical negligence department, added: "Our clinical negligence team works tirelessly on behalf of our clients and we are delighted to welcome Rebecca who brings a wealth of experience working in this field.

"She has previously worked with clients and their families across a wide range of cases and is another strong addition to our team."