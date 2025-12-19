Brewing company plans expansion after move to premises near Shifnal

Wildman Brewing Company primarily produces coffee and spirits but also makes dehydrated garnishes such as fruit slices.

It sells its products at local artisan markets but is now targeting bars and shops after opening new premises on Lizard Lane Business Village in Tong, east of Shifnal.

It is also planning to expand the range of food it produces by creating sugar syrups and launch a café, restaurant and shop.In its new home, Wildman Brewing Company will operate a coffee roastery along with a distillery producing gin, vodka, rum and liqueur.

Wildman says its products are more sustainable and environmentally friendly than mass-produced alternatives and it sources coffee beans from co-operatives in Africa and South America.

Wildman Brewing Company managing director Timothy Evans (left) with Chris Hodson, property director of Bradford Estates

Its distillery operation is also claimed to be one of the few in the UK to use non-traditional equipment without sulphites.

Managing director Timothy Evans said: "Moving into our new premises will create new opportunities for Wildman Brewing Company to grow.

"Having been born and raised in Telford, I then went on to work in the brewing industry in the Lake District.

"When I started a family, I wanted to move back to the area and when I saw this commercial unit being advertised, I knew it was where I wanted Wildman to be.

"We plan to expand the business, to grow from wholesale distribution to include a café and restaurant as well as a shop all in the local area."

Lizard Lane Business Village is owned by property group Bradford Estates which is based in Shifnal and looks after around 12,000 acres of land on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border.

Property director Chris Hodson added: "We are delighted to welcome Timothy and Wildman Brewing Company to join our growing business community as they begin an exciting new chapter in their growth story.

"Their arrival helps us continue to support a diverse local economy, combining the preservation of our business heritage with support for innovative growing companies."