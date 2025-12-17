The company has apologised to local residents and says it is experiencing unprecedented parcel volumes this year.

They say there is a small backlog in the area due to parcel volumes and issues with delivery driver’s vehicles and they are working seven days a week to tackle it.

They claim they will catch up this week.

Scores of residents have taken to social media to highlight their lost parcels, parcels being left out in the open air and damaged goods

Evri’s response comes after Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick wrote to Evri, raising ‘serious concerns’ regarding the ongoing delivery situation at Evri’s Llandrindod Wells depot.

In a letter to Martijn de Lange, Chief Executive Officer for Evri, Mr Chadwick said: “I have heard numerous reports from across my constituency of parcels going missing, arriving damaged, or being left in inappropriate locations.

“Images and video showing parcels left exposed and without proper handling have only deepened these concerns.

“These failures are causing real frustration for families and businesses at a time of year when reliable deliveries are essential. Many residents are no longer confident that their parcels will arrive safely. This is especially troubling in a rural area where alternatives are limited and where people depend on your service for the delivery of essential goods.

“Given the scale of concern, I would welcome clarity on how Evri intends to address the issues at Llandrindod Wells depot as a matter of urgency and what immediate improvements are being made to ensure parcels are handled securely and responsibly. People across my constituency need reassurance that these problems will not continue through the busiest period of the year.”

Head of Public Affairs for Evri, Helen Barker, replied to Mr Chadwick, apologising to Radnorshire residents.

In the letter, Evri say: “Let me apologise for the poor experiences of your constituents. I know how frustrating it is when a parcel is delayed, and this frustration is especially heightened at Christmas when people are waiting for gifts.

“This year we are experiencing unprecedented parcel volumes. Black Friday and Christmas is our peak period, and we prepare months in advance for this. This year we have invested £30 million by bringing in additional resource including people, vehicles, and opening additional sites. However, we have seen a 10% increase on volume since last year.

“These additional volumes plus some vehicle problems for our drivers have led to a small backlog in your area, but our operation is working seven days a week to get the parcels to people’s doors, and we will catch up this week.

“I am very sorry to hear that parcels have been delivered to incorrect locations and not to consumers’ home. We have been using contractors in some areas where we do not have permanent couriers, and where we have seen complaints about parcels being mis-delivered or delivered without adequate photographic proof, we have asked for these drivers to be retrained. Where these problems persisted or we have evidence of theft, we have removed the drivers.

“We are also currently looking to expand into another, larger, delivery unit in the area to allow us to accommodate more volume and process consumer’s parcels more efficiently.

“Please extend my apologies to your constituents and be assured that our operations teams are working hard to ensure a high level of delivery service for all our customers.”