Business awards to be launched next month

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will be unveiling plans for its 2026 business awards at a launch night in Shrewsbury on January 22.

Chief executive Ruth Ross said: "Ever since the awards were launched in 2001, they have been a highlight of the local business calendar and we can't wait to share our exciting plans for the 2026 celebrations.

"We can't wait to show people what we have got lined up this year, building on the incredible success of our 254th anniversary celebrations this summer. It's going to be another spectacular night."

The competition will be free to enter and open to any businesses, including non-members of the chamber, with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin.

The award ceremony will take place on June 19 at the International Centre in Telford.