Independent fitness club near Shrewsbury is one of the UK's best - here's why

Castle Country Club at Rowton, near Shrewsbury, finished runner-up in the final of National Health Club of the Year category of this year's National Fitness Awards.

It puts the club in the top five of 7,000 independent gyms and health clubs across the country.

The annual competition reached its finale at an awards ceremony in Leicester.

Club proprietor Daryl Parry said: "We're absolutely thrilled.

"It's a great achievement for an independent, family-owned club like ours to have beaten off competition from some of the biggest gym complexes, golf resorts and hotel and leisure spas in the UK."

Daryl Parry, proprietor of Castle Country Club at Rowton

Club manager Alex McMunn added: "Our family-friendly ethos and the wide range of our facilities and fitness classes clearly made an impression on the awards team."

Event director Dominic Musgrave visited the club for a tour of the facilities and to meet staff.

He said: "The National Fitness Awards are now in their 15th year and we've had more entries than ever before. It's a huge achievement to have made the final."

Mr Parry took over the club three years ago since when membership has grown from 2,500 to over 4,700.

Facilities include a gym, three swimming pools, dance and exercise studio and courts for badminton, squash and tennis.

There are also a thermal spa, creche, licensed bar and a wellbeing and beauty centre which also offers counselling and physiotherapy,