Aldi recalls Perfect Christmas Mozzarella Sticks in Blankets: Christmas party food product poses 'possible health risk'

The budget chain is urging anyone who has bought the Perfect Christmas Mozzarella Sticks in Blankets to return the product to their nearest store, where they will be entitled to a full refund.

It comes after experts found the food contains egg which was not mentioned on the label, with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) saying it was therefore a “possible health risk” for anyone with an egg allergy or intolerance. In a customer notice, Aldi said: “We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

The FSA said in an alert: "Aldi is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

The FSA: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg do not eat it. Instead return it to your nearest Aldi store for a full refund. For further details, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact customer services on 0800 042 0800."

What is a food recall?

If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). The FSA issues Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.