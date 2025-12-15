Engineering company's owners make commitment to Telford base

Avon Group, the parent company of AcoustaProducts, has made a long-term commitment to the firm's Telford base by acquiring the freehold of its manufacturing premises on Stafford Park.

Avon is now planning to invest more than £250,000 to upgrade the company's 25,000 sq ft operation.

AcoustaProducts makes and supplies foam and rubber products for uses in fields such as automotive, medical, engineering and air-conditioning.

It said it was now predicting further growth on the back of the investment by its Bristol-based owner which acquired the business almost four years ago.

AcoustaProducts' general manager Robert Hamilton said: "This is a ringing endorsement for AcoustaProducts and its highly dedicated and skilled people.

"We are proud to have worked with many reputable brand names [and] have gone from strength to strength since we became part of the family of Avon Group companies.

"This long-term commitment is a real statement of intent and shows AcoustaProducts is here to stay in a strategically important part of the world and will ensure the stability that all healthy businesses crave to maintain our growth trajectory so we should all look forward to the future with confidence."

AcoustaProducts on Stafford Park in Telford

Avon Group is a collection of engineering and manufacturing businesses with diverse skills and capabilities, employing more than 550 people across nine sites.

It makes aerosol gaskets and specialises in the production of automotive components and a range of sealing, insulation, acoustic, filtration and protection products.

Group director Mark Rushin added: "To maintain AcoustaProducts' momentum and strengthen its place in a vibrant business community, we will invest £250,000 over the next 24 months, with the goal of creating world-class facilities.

"This is a significant milestone which not only shows AcoustaProducts is here to stay in Telford but also underlines Avon Group's commitment to growth and demonstrates overall resilience in challenging times."