'I'm doing my bit for the planet by selling traditional and plastic-free cookware on my stall at Newport Indoor Market in Shropshire'

Her business, Jane’s Accessories, has recently opened a permanent stand at Newport Indoor Market, which is open Fridays and Saturdays. Jane, who has been selling cookware and hardware for almost seven years, can also be found at Market Drayton’s street market on Wednesdays.

“I sell traditional cookware and hardware,” she says. “I sell Falcon enamelware, I sell Mason Cash, I sell Pyrex – I sell all the old and traditional makes that people will recognise.

“Lots of people reminisce about how long they’ve had their Falcon enamelware roaster, or that they’ve still got their mother’s, or that they had them as wedding presents.

“People know they are getting something traditional, but it’s also good quality. They’re buying something that will last for years. That’s why I sell these brands because it’s just the best stuff, rather than it being a bit of a phase or a gimmick, it’s good quality traditional cookware,” explains Jane, who has previously had a pop-up stall at Wellington Market.

Visitors to her stand will also find traditional hardware such as coco brushes as well as brooms and mops with wooden handles and metal buckets, even carbolic soap.

“My best-seller is probably the Falcon enamelware, it’s so universal. People use it for so many different things, roasting, baking their pies and some people even buy it for their dog to use. People like to collect it as well.

“Falcon enamelware is the biggest draw towards the stand because visually it looks really nice and it’s such good quality that people come back for more,” says Jane.