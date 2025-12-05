Knighton's Radnor Hills becomes Official Water Partner of Cardiff City FC

Leon Tarr, Radnor Hills Business Development Manager and Zoe Jenkins, Cardiff City FC Partnerships Manager

The agreement will see Radnor Hills provide its natural mineral water and a range of its other soft drinks to players, coaching staff and fans at the Cardiff City Stadium and their Vale training base, as well as to their soccer school program.

Radnor Hills, based in Knighton is one of the UK’s leading soft drinks producers.

The family-owned company has been producing drinks for over 35 years, using exceptionally pure Welsh spring water drawn from boreholes on the family farm, just minutes from their production site.

Each year, Radnor Hills produces more than 400 million bottles of still, sparkling, and flavoured water enjoyed by people across the UK.

Chris Sanders, Sales & Marketing Director at Radnor Hills, said: “As a proud Welsh company, we’re delighted to have agreed a partnership with Cardiff City FC to be their official Water Partner for the next two seasons.

“We’re looking forward to keeping the Bluebirds players, coaching staff and fans naturally hydrated with our pure, Welsh spring water on match days and also to be supporting the Club and their brilliant soccer school program with our other brands including Radnor Fruits, Radnor Fizz and Radnor Splash.”

Adam Pierce, Senior Partnerships Manager at Cardiff City FC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Radnor Hills on board as the new Official Water Partner of Cardiff City Football Club.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with another brilliant Welsh business in Radnor Hills. Players and staff at the Club are looking forward to seeing their great range of products at Cardiff City Stadium and our Vale training base, and I’m sure that supporters will be no different! Keep an eye out for Radnor Hills products on upcoming matchdays.”

Radnor Hills holds a unique position in the UK as the only production facility capable of manufacturing packaging across all four major formats - glass, PET, carton, and cans. Recently, the company invested £5 million to more than double its Tetra Pak production capacity, a move that will create 20 new jobs and has reinforced its status as a leading drinks manufacturer.

Available from January 2026, the company is launching three exciting new drinks: Radnor Fruits Disney, Radnor Spring and Radnor Hydrate. Fans will also be able to purchase Radnor Hills drinks at kiosks throughout Cardiff City Stadium, keeping everyone refreshed on matchdays.

Radnor Hills has won numerous awards for its sustainability credentials, including being named last week as the Sustainable Supplier of the Year in the annual Gold Medal Awards run by the Federation of Wholesale Distributors.

The company was also the first winner of the new Excellence in Sustainability Award sponsored by the Welsh Government, won the Sustainable Business of the Year Award at the Wales Food and Drink Awards and the Powys Business of the Year Award.

Visit the Radnor Hills website for more information or check out their Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok accounts or visit https://www.radnorhills.co.uk/